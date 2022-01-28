St. Patrick boys basketball chasing history

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Patrick boys basketball team has been one of the most consistent programs over the last half-decade in South Mississippi, with three consecutive trips to the quarterfinals - but falling just one game short of the Mississippi Coliseum each time. The program has never won a state championship - but on its quest for one this time around, is already into uncharted territory.

After dropping its first game of the season by a single point, the Fighting Irish have ripped off 23 straight wins, and are on pace to finish with the best record in program history.

“Since then, we’ve taken a lot of things more seriously, played a lot harder, come in to practice every day and work hard,” senior Nick Krass said. “It translates to the game pretty well.”

But to players and coaches, those records are nothing more than just numbers. Their eyes remain on the prize - the same prize they’ve been fighting for in the past.

“We’re totally focused,” senior Briggs Menendez said. “We have one goal, play hard and win it all. We don’t let that get to our heads.”

“We don’t spend a lot of time on last year,” head coach Keith Robinson said. “We had that conversation when the season ended, and that was our opening before the season this year. They know, and there’s no reason to talk about it. They know what to do.”

Krass leads the team in scoring - one of four players averaging double figures. His younger brother, Matthew, is another. Together, they help grow the ever-expanding winning and family culture the program has come to know.

“He (Nick) is in the gym every morning at 7 o’clock,” Robinson said. “He and his brother Matthew come, and now there’s as many as eight or nine of them working out before school starts.”

“It’s awesome. We play at home all the time, we work out all the time, it’s really fun to come on the court and play together,” Krass said.

While they may not talk about coming oh-so-close the last three seasons, as the postseason nears, those memories keep that fiery drive aflame

“A day at a time, for the most part,” Menendez said. “But we do think back on what we could have had. That pushes us. As a senior, I really want to win it all this year. Five seniors on the team, we’ve worked so hard for this.”

