South Mississippi teachers feeling optimistic about pay raises

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves made his commitment clear at his state of the state address.

And that short sentence is going a long way. Teachers like Amber Juraszek are starting to feel that the state leadership has their backs.

“I have 10 years of experience,” said the third-grade teacher at Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport. “And this is the first time that it has been like actively talked about and it seems like all people are on board with trying to increase the pay raise for teachers, trying to keep teachers in the classroom.”

Both the state House of Representatives and the Senate have their own bills. The Senate bill offers teachers an average raise of $4,700 over two years and provides higher salaries in the long-term.

The House bill includes increasing all teachers’ pay by $4,000 to $6,000 and includes a $2,000 raise for teacher assistants.

“Obviously, there are multiple versions of the bill,” Gov. Reeves told WLOX News Now this week. “We’ll continuing negotiating through the process. But the good news is, it appears that once we made our recommendation in our EBR (executive budget recommendation) that we’re going to raise teacher pay significantly, everyone agrees that’s a goal now. And it’s my No. 1 priority.”

Juraszek is just one of many teachers who are not only dedicated to teaching, but also teaching in Mississippi.

But the lower salary has tested even her resolve.

“There are so many teachers who are having to work double duty doing extra side jobs just to kind of makes ends meet for their families,” Juraszek said. “Sometimes, at the end of the day, you’re like ‘Why am I doing this, it’s not worth it for what little I get paid. But then, whenever I stop and think about it, I’m like, well, ‘Who would take my place and who would do what I feel that I do a great job doing every day.’ "

The average teacher salary in Mississippi during the 2019-20 academic year was just under $47,000, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The national average was just above $64,000.

