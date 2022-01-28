Singing River Health System informs women in health panel discussion

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of women came to the Hard Rock Casino to get advice straight from health officials for guidance on a healthier lifestyle.

Singing River’s Health System’s ‘What the Health: Connecting the Dots in Women’s Health’ provided that opportunity, as well as diving into mental health.

Singing River Health System’s CEO, Lee Bond, said the event caters to women because most women take on the healthcare responsibility at home.

“Women make 90 percent of healthcare decisions in every household. We felt it’s important to have an event to help them and their journey. Not just the people making decisions for them, but for themselves and questions they may not ask,” said Bond/

Guests had the opportunity to ask their questions to the stage full of panelists and vendors. Most vendors brought healthcare products and services to showcase to the guests.

Randell Gore traveled from Texas and brought the automatic breast ultrasound since most women can have the disease without knowledge.

“71 percent of breast cancer is hidden in dense breast tissue. That’s a huge milestone that people need to be aware of,” said Gore.

In addition to physical health, the event focused on mental health as well. The keynote speaker Elizabeth Smart shared her story of being kidnapped from her bedroom when she was 14.

Her story captivated the nation because of her triumph that came after her traumatic situation.

“I think I questioned every day whether or not I was going to make it through that day. Every time that my captors thought of something new that they’re going to do to me, that some way that they were going to abuse me. I just thought of that shock and horror.”

Smart says it took time and help to overcome that horror and she hopes she can motivate others to get help when they need it.

“It doesn’t mean you’re weak, it doesn’t mean you’re small. You’re experiencing trauma right now and not being ashamed of it. Getting whatever help you need is a big deal,” said Smart.

More than 120 people attended the event with nine panelists.

