Authorities searching for missing 75-year-old Gulfport man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Gulfport man.

Gulfport Police are looking for 75-year-old Jerry Tipton. Tipton is described as a black man, approximately 6′00″, 155 lbs, and has brown eyes with salt and pepper shoulder-length dreads.

He was last seen in the area of 17th Street and 31st Avenue on January 27, 2022, around 4:00 p.m.

Also, he was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, black jeans, and white tennis shoes. He had two hospital bands on both arms and has recently had a hip replacement.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Jerry Tipton of Gulfport (Gulfport Police Department)

Anyone with information or the known location of Tipton, please call Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

