Shirley Chambers wins Ward 4 seat in Moss Point runoff election

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shirley Chambers has defeated W. Mena Martin in the Moss Point Ward 4 Alderwoman runoff. Chambers will fill the seat left vacant when Ennit Morris was elected to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

In the close race, Chambers edged her opponent with 51.4% of the total 202 votes. W. Mena Martin finished with 48.5% of the votes.

Shirley Chambers has defeated W. Mena Martin in the Moss Point Ward 4 Alderwoman runoff.



Shirley Chambers (51.4%)

W. Mena Martin (48.5%) — Joshua Jackson (@JoshJacksonWLOX) January 28, 2022

Of the total votes, Martin tallied 98 and Chambers finished with a total of 104.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.