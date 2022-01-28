St. Jude Dream Home
Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. (Source: KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

Several vehicles and a bus have crashed into a ravine, WPXI reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

President Joe Biden has a planned stop in Pittsburgh later Friday to discuss infrastructure.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

