Pittsburgh bridge collapses

(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

Several vehicles and a bus have crashed into a ravine, WPXI reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

President Joe Biden has a planned stop in Pittsburgh later Friday to discuss infrastructure.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning. (Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

