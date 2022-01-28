Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, leading law enforcement on a chase before crashing.

Authorities said a patient stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a chase before crashing. (WAFB)

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jermie McCurley.

Officials said deputies were called out to St. Charles Parish Ochsner Hospital in Boutte on Friday, Jan. 28, just before 3 a.m. in reference to a stolen vehicle. According to investigators, deputies learned McCurley was being dropped off at the hospital for treatment by an ambulance owned by Acadian Ambulance Service, and just as paramedics were getting ready to unload him, he jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Acadian said the paramedics were not injured.

SCPSO reported other responding deputies saw the stolen ambulance at the intersection of US 90 and I-310. The sheriff’s office added the deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and the ambulance continued onto I-310 North.

Officials said to avoid putting the public in danger from erratic driving by the suspect, the chase was ended.

However, troopers with Louisiana State Police later picked up the pursuit, a spokesman with LSP confirmed. He said the ambulance hit two LSP units on I-10 West near Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge just after 4 a.m., causing several lane closures.

Troopers added the suspect was taken into custody before being driven to another hospital for treatment. They noted he will be booked accordingly upon his release from the hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting LSP with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

