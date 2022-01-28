Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be a big business in Mississippi.

To show just how big, there are several major facilities under construction in the metro area. We have this exclusive on one of those facilities, Mockingbird, just outside Clinton.

This medical marijuana facility will be led and run by women. (WLBT)

This is just part of the more than 160-thousand-square-foot warehouse. It is located in the old Mississippi Department of Revenue Building on Springridge Road.

Kahrna Stimley is the Chief of Staff for Mockingbird, the company that will be housed here to produce medical marijuana.

Stimley said, “Mockingbird is a Mississippi headquartered facility. And we’re looking to hire between 150 to 200 employees.”

Mockingbird has other partners and investors who plan to provide medical marijuana for patients throughout the state.

“It will be probably the largest of it’s kind in the state of Mississippi, if not the United States. A facility of this magnitude as well, as well as this particular market type in addition to that, then being led and run by women,” Stimley said.

Because of the product, security will be a major focus here around the clock.

Stimley said, “We know what we are housing, what we’re responsible for, what we’re growing. What we’re doing, what we’re providing to the Mississippians here, and so. because of that. we are continuing to work with those who are able to provide us with the top most security. We will have 24-hour, 24/7 monitoring. Everything from the internet monitoring to actually guard dogs. We will have on-site guards, there will be guards everywhere. And cameras? Cameras as well.”

Stimley says Mockingbird will also offer training opportunities. She says the hope and purpose of the company is to provide help to as many people as possible.

“I have a mother that passed from cancer and that was very hard to watch. I’ve had family, friends. I’m like everyone else. We all have been affected and will continue to be affected by life. And so we’re just trying to do our best to get to a place where we can at least smile a little bit. And I think Mockingbird will bring that to Mississippi.”

There are at least two other growers working on construction in Madison County. Including a 48 -million dollar new construction. That growing facility plans to have 250 high paying jobs.

