Jackson County road set to be shut down for bridge replacement project

Wade Vancleave Road will shut down as the $40 million project to replace both bridges is in the works.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County bridge replacement project that has been in the works for half a decade is finally in motion. However, that progress comes with a cost as drivers who rely on the bridge will have to reroute for a few ‘years’ until the project is complete.

Work has already started and beginning March 1, Wade-Vancleave Road will be shut down. That road runs from Highway 57 to Highway 63 and is the only east-west route between I-10 and the Jackson/George County line that connects the two highways.

The Roy Cumbest bridge will take about 18 months to complete. When it’s finished, a new Parkers Lake Bridge will be constructed and it could take even longer.

“The second bridge will probably be a good 24 months,” said Supervisor Barry Cumbest. “It’s a much bigger bridge.”

That’s sure to cause an inconvenience for the estimated 2,500 drivers who use the road every day, like Laura Davidson.

“It’s now about to be a hassle trying to find a new route, maybe having to go through Gautier,” said Davidson.

County officials said if the bridges remained in service much longer, the state would have forced them to close, because of safety issues.

“The last time they were inspected, the ratings were in the low 30s,” said Cumbest. “That scale ranges from 1-100.”

Safety is the number one reason the new bridges are being built. Cumbest said the new bridges will be safer and stronger, using advanced technology.

