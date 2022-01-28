St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

High Court orders George Co. to decide if inmate wants execution

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly two months after a Mississippi inmate requested execution, then withdrew his request, the Supreme Court ordered George County to find out the prisoner’s true wishes.

The death row inmate, Blayde Nathaniel Grayson, was convicted of capital murder in the 1996 stabbing death of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a burglary of her George County home.

Friday, the High Court released the order for the Circuit Court of George County, Mississippi in order for the court to take the following actions due to his indecision:

  • Transport Grayson to the Circuit Court of George County, Mississippi, and have him make, with federal counsel present, and on the record statement under oath as to whether he wishes to proceed with this motion and waive his appeals
  • If his answer is in the negative, the circuit court should enter an order to that effect, forward said order to this court, and take no further action
  • However, if the answer is in the affirmative, the court shall take such steps as the circuit court deems necessary (including additional evaluation if deemed necessary by the trial court) to determine if Grayson is competent to waive his appeals and, further, if the decision is voluntarily made. Upon making said determinations, the trial court shall reduce its findings to an order, forward said order to this court, and take no further action.

Grayson has been on death row for 24 years.

In a December handwritten letter to justices, he said, “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith.”

His attorney, Attorney David Voisin, submitted a separate letter one week later telling justices that Grayson still has an appeal pending in federal court. Because of that, Voisin is asking justices to disregard Grayson’s request.

Grayson said in his letter that he wanted to end all of his appeals.

Now, Grayson will appear under oath before a George County judge to state his wishes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
A 75-year-old Gulfport man who was reported missing has been found safe, said authorities on...
UPDATE: 75-year-old Gulfport man found safe

Latest News

Authorities said a patient stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a chase before crashing.
Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
5,533 new COVID cases, 25 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
Lt. Darren Versiga is now with the Pascagoula Police Department's Criminal Investigative...
Communication across jurisdictions vital to solving cold cases, says investigator