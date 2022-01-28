St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Harrison County’s latest school on schedule to keep up with population growth

Creekbend Elementary and Middle Schools in D’Iberville are about 70% complete and on schedule.
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s latest school will be ready just in time to serve an area that’s growing rapidly.

Creekbend Elementary and Middle Schools in D’Iberville are about 70% complete and on schedule, project manager Marty Hardy said Thursday. The campus is the last major project funded by the district’s $55 million school bond passed in 2018.

The Creekbend schools are surrounded by new neighborhoods going up in the D’Iberville area.

“They have probably built about 40 houses to the West of us, there is talk of 80 houses to the south of us,” Hardy said. “So we anticipated about 650 kids to begin with and I think we are probably going to be 750 before school starts.”

One neighborhood that overlooks the campus has 78 new homes in phase 3 of development and more on the way. Hardy said that’s why the schools are designed to expand.

“Every building that we have designed for the school district...we design it so you can expand the classroom wings,” he said. “Where you can expand the dining room, you can expand the library. So Every wing here, you can add another 8 classrooms onto each wing.”

The other projects completed with the school bond are the same way. That includes the expansion of North Gulfport schools, a new West Harrison Middle School, the Creekbend campus and security upgrades district-wide.

The new Creekbend building on Highway 15 is 136,000 square feet with a central administration area that includes the cafeteria and library. The two schools have 48 classrooms spreading to either side.

As long as the weather cooperates, everything is on schedule.

“I think in about another week or two we’re going to start the loop road, and start getting the base down, get the asphalt down, here probably in another two months, so we’re going to be making a lot of progress,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed to begin classes in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans
Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged...
Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Creekbend Elementary and Middle Schools in D’Iberville are about 70% complete and on schedule.
Harrison County’s latest school on schedule to keep up with population growth
Wade Vancleave Road will shut down as the $40 million project to replace both bridges is in the...
Some Jackson County drivers will have to reroute for a few years
In August, Layla survived a horrible crash on Highway 26 when the roadway was washed out from...
Lucedale celebrates Layla Jamison's homecoming
It’s not exactly a renaissance, but each day there are new businesses popping up along a...
Pass Road corridor sees business expanding in Biloxi