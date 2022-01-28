Harrison County’s latest school on schedule to keep up with population growth

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s latest school will be ready just in time to serve an area that’s growing rapidly.

Creekbend Elementary and Middle Schools in D’Iberville are about 70% complete and on schedule, project manager Marty Hardy said Thursday. The campus is the last major project funded by the district’s $55 million school bond passed in 2018.

The Creekbend schools are surrounded by new neighborhoods going up in the D’Iberville area.

“They have probably built about 40 houses to the West of us, there is talk of 80 houses to the south of us,” Hardy said. “So we anticipated about 650 kids to begin with and I think we are probably going to be 750 before school starts.”

One neighborhood that overlooks the campus has 78 new homes in phase 3 of development and more on the way. Hardy said that’s why the schools are designed to expand.

“Every building that we have designed for the school district...we design it so you can expand the classroom wings,” he said. “Where you can expand the dining room, you can expand the library. So Every wing here, you can add another 8 classrooms onto each wing.”

The other projects completed with the school bond are the same way. That includes the expansion of North Gulfport schools, a new West Harrison Middle School, the Creekbend campus and security upgrades district-wide.

The new Creekbend building on Highway 15 is 136,000 square feet with a central administration area that includes the cafeteria and library. The two schools have 48 classrooms spreading to either side.

As long as the weather cooperates, everything is on schedule.

“I think in about another week or two we’re going to start the loop road, and start getting the base down, get the asphalt down, here probably in another two months, so we’re going to be making a lot of progress,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed to begin classes in the fall of 2022.

