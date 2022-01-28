Friday’s Forecast

St. Jude Dream Home
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A cold front is moving in today. There probably will not be any rain with this front because the air is too dry. We can expect breezy and chilly conditions today. Winds from the north will be around 15 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts possible. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning should become sunnier into the afternoon. Highs should reach the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will turn cold and a light to moderate freeze is expected overnight tonight. Temperatures between midnight tonight and sunrise Saturday will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s near the coast and could be as cold as the mid 20s inland not to mention the wind chill may be as cold as the lower 20s and upper 10s early Saturday. Tomorrow looks beautiful with plentiful sunshine but it’ll be chilly with highs struggling to reach near 50 degrees. Tomorrow night into early Sunday could bring freezing temperatures again into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A milder pattern will begin Sunday and continue into next week with afternoons reaching the 60s. We’ll see better rain chances around next Tuesday, Groundhog Day Wednesday, and Thursday.

