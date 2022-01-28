COVID-19 vaccine not required for minor league players in 2022 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The MLB sent a memo to teams Thursday saying minor league players will not need to be vaccinated for the upcoming 2022 season.

While players will not need to be vaccinated, all other on-field personnel, like coaches and managers, will need to be up to date on their shots.

As for the Shuckers, with the minor league season getting underway in just a few months, they don’t believe the new policies will change their day-to-day operations during the course of the season, as it will be very similar to how last season operated as well.

”We always operate on the directive from major league baseball, that’s where a lot of the rulings came in last season for health and safety protocol,” said Media Relations Manager Garret Greene. “Once we got into early May, they started deferring to local and state laws so that’s what’s going to guide it. This is something that’s come down from Major League Baseball, it’s their players that they’re in charge of. That’s what we’re going to roll with is what they do or don’t mandate for them.”

As far as the major league lockout, it will have no effect on the minor league season and the Shuckers are set to start training camp and the regular season on time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.