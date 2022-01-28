St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

COVID-19 religious exemption bill passes House

Mississippi Legislature
Mississippi Legislature(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House has passed a bill saying government entities can not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That includes schools, community colleges, and universities.

The bill also says private businesses and state, city, and county governments cannot require an employee to get vaccinated if that employee has a “sincerely-held religious exemption.”

The bill passed the House on Thursday, mostly along party lines.

Only one Democrat voted for it.

The bill now goes to the Senate, and it’s not clear whether it will survive there.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
MDHS staff can also refer families for this assistance.
MDHS: Water bill assistance program to benefit Mississippi families

Latest News

A brief cool snap begins today as a cold front arrives. Parts of South Mississippi could see...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
George County teen-ager Layla Jamison received a warm welcome home celebration in Lucedale...
George County teen returns home after months of recovery following Hwy. 26 collapse
He was last seen in the area of 17th Street and 31st Avenue on January 27, 2022 around 4:00 p.m.
Authorities searching for missing 75-year-old Gulfport man
In the close race, Chambers edged her opponent with 51.4% of the total 202 votes. W. Mena...
Shirley Chambers wins Ward 4 seat in Moss Point runoff election