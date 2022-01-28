St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.(Iron_Man_ via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A 7-year-old Michigan boy was killed instantly when he was run over by a bulldozer Thursday, officials said.

Michigan State Police said in a press release that the boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home, with the boy riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer.

Police said the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The father and son’s identities were not released. Police said it was an accident and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
A 75-year-old Gulfport man who was reported missing has been found safe, said authorities on...
UPDATE: 75-year-old Gulfport man found safe

Latest News

Singing River Health System informs women in “What the Health: connecting the dots in women's...
Singing River Health System informs women in health panel discussion
Teachers like Amber Juraszek, a third-grade teacher at Pass Road in Gulfport, are feeling...
South Mississippi teachers feeling optimistic about pay raises
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers