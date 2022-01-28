St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

5,533 new COVID cases, 25 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 1,049 new cases and five new deaths reported Friday.
Singing River Health System's Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers joins us to talk about the latest COVID-19 news.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.

There were 1,049 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (494), Pearl River County (136), Jackson County (250), George County (32), Hancock County (103), and Stone County (34).

The 25 new deaths in the state occurred between January 14-27, and included four deaths in Harrison County and one in Jackson County.

As of Jan. 27 at 3pm, there have been a total of 717,666 cases and 10,831 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George658681759
Hancock10,63614214322
Harrison46,62058964683
Jackson33,81740038841
Pearl River13,66024824442
Stone48916710014
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)

As of Jan. 26, there were 1,708 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 328 were in the ICU and 192 were on ventilators.

A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 63%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 40%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of...
A total of 5,533 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.(MSDH)
Risk of Death Among Fully Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated by Age Group, Mississippi through Jan....
Risk of Death Among Fully Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated by Age Group, Mississippi through Jan. 24, 2022.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
A 75-year-old Gulfport man who was reported missing has been found safe, said authorities on...
UPDATE: 75-year-old Gulfport man found safe

Latest News

Singing River Health System's Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers joins us to talk about the latest...
Thursday's COVID-19 conversation with Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
6,535 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,533 new cases reported Fri.
HBCU scholarships will help fight against health care disparities
HBCU scholarships will help fight against health care disparities