Wednesday’s Forecast

Dry conditions will prevail once again today thanks to high pressure across the region. This morning’s temperatures have dropped to the cold lower 30s. But, this afternoon should bring high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60 which should be about the same as yesterday afternoon. After plentiful sunshine today, skies become cloudier tonight with overnight lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s inland. Friday will be breezy as a cold front arrives. This will set the stage for freezing temperatures on Saturday morning and Sunday morning. The latest info is suggesting temperatures may not drop low enough to trigger a hard freeze this weekend but the wind chill Saturday morning could be as low as the lower 20s and upper 10s at times. After a rather chilly weekend, temperatures will rebound next week reaching the 60s Monday and even milder into February. Our pattern remains mainly rain-free for the rest of January. But, wetter weather may arrive around next Tuesday and Wednesday.

