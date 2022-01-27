VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A dramatic and chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport as police responded to what they thought was a shooting in the Dedeaux Road area.

What was initially reported as a shooting was later determined to be a drug transaction that ended with a 25-year-old man suffering severe head injuries, said police on Thursday.

Dramatic video shows police with guns pointed at a silver car, yelling at multiple suspects to put their hands up. No shooting was reported but one adult and three juveniles were arrested, stated a release from Gulfport Police.

What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle during a drug transaction, said authorities. Dramatic video captured by WLOX shows four suspects in a silver car being arrested following the incident. (WLOX)

It started at 12:39pm when Gulfport Police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Hendry Road. When they arrived, officers say they found a man with extensive injuries lying in the middle of the parking lot at a small apartment complex.

18-year-old Tyson Caden Presley is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or injury, said Gulfport Police. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

According to police, 18-year-old Tyson Caden Presley and three juveniles went to the apartments to conduct a drug deal. During the interaction, police say one of the juveniles grabbed the narcotics and fled on foot, and Presley drove away.

As the silver car fled, the man who was injured grabbed the rear door to the vehicle, said police. The man then lost his grip on the car and fell to the pavement, causing severe injuries to his head.

A Gulfport officer collects evidence after a man was hit by a car during what police say started out as a drug transaction. (WLOX)

As the man was receiving medical attention, officers at the scene were attempting to put the pieces together to determine what happened. Authorities located the silver car shortly after and arrested Presley and the three juveniles in the car.

Presley fled the scene and failed to render air or notify emergency services, said police.

Police were initially investigating a report of a shooting near an apartment complex in the area of Hendry Road. Investigations later showed that there no shooting took place. (WLOX)

Presley is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death/injury. He was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his bond. The three juveniles were charged with accessory after the fact and taken to Harrison County Youth Detention Center. Due to their age, their names are not being released.

The man was air lifted to a New Orleans hospital with severe head injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

No evidence of anyone or anything being shot was ever found, said police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.