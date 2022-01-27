St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday

PEARL RIVER, La (WVUE) - First responders were on the scene of a major accident involving a single vehicle on I-59 northeast of Pearl River near the state line Wednesday evening.

St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted by helicopter out of the vehicle and sent to a hospital in New Orleans.

At approximately 3:48PM, St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 along with other agencies from Louisiana and Mississippi responded to a single vehicle crash on I-59 south bound near mile marker 9. pic.twitter.com/mVWNElSJAj — ST. TAMMANY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT NO. 11 (@pearlriverfire) January 27, 2022

Authorities from both Louisiana and Mississippi agencies responded to the scene around 3:48 p.m. around mile marker 9 on I-59.

Responders on the scene discovered the single vehicle that had gone off-road with five people trapped inside.

The interstate was reopened shortly after the rescue was complete.

St. Tammany Fire Protection says that information on the condition of the five individuals has not been made available at this time.

Related stories

‘Tough pill to swallow;’ Mother of 3 among those killed in Kenner crash

Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Tangipahoa, state police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.