St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday

St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted by helicopter out of the vehicle and sent to a hospital in New Orleans.(St. Tammany Fire Protection)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La (WVUE) - First responders were on the scene of a major accident involving a single vehicle on I-59 northeast of Pearl River near the state line Wednesday evening.

St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted by helicopter out of the vehicle and sent to a hospital in New Orleans.

Authorities from both Louisiana and Mississippi agencies responded to the scene around 3:48 p.m. around mile marker 9 on I-59.

Responders on the scene discovered the single vehicle that had gone off-road with five people trapped inside.

The interstate was reopened shortly after the rescue was complete.

St. Tammany Fire Protection says that information on the condition of the five individuals has not been made available at this time.

Related stories

‘Tough pill to swallow;’ Mother of 3 among those killed in Kenner crash

Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Tangipahoa, state police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged...
Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House, Senate pass medical marijuana bill, which now goes to governor

Latest News

Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Using 50 employees, Tyonek Services Group works on aircraft in the hangar like the CV-22 Osprey.
New Stennis International Airport hangar provides economic boost for the Coast
Advocates celebrate state Senate passing medical marijuana bill
Advocates celebrate Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill