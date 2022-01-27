St. Jude Dream Home
Pass Road corridor sees business expanding in Biloxi

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not exactly a renaissance, but each day there are new businesses popping up along a mile-an-a-half stretch of Pass Road in West Biloxi and East Gulfport.

A new building in Biloxi just across from Edgewater Cleaners contains a wine and liquor store on one end and a coffee shop at the other. It’s owned by Chip and Rachel Hawkins, who moved to the Coast from Kosciusko to set up shop.

“This location probably took us two years to decide on. We came up with this because there’s a red light at Big Lake, and there’s a road that comes behind called Marcia Court,” Rachel Hawkins said. “You can come get coffee in the morning, then stop by and get your goodies on the way home. Then we have some retail space in the middle. We’ve got a lot of great businesses in this area, and it’s just going to grow more.”

You’ll still see the established business along the corridor and there’s some vacant buildings, but more construction has happened like at Layla’s Coffeehouse and Eatery and where a new fitness center that’s going up.

“When this opportunity came, we decided to build something from the ground up and provide a new look,” Hawkins added.

