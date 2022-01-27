New Stennis International Airport hangar provides economic boost for the Coast

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A sign of the RESTORE Act’s impact on the Coast was on full display in Hancock County on Wednesday with the official opening of another hangar at Stennis International Airport.

Gov. Tate Reeves was joined by Rep. Steven Palazzo for a ribbon-cutting of the new 24,000 square-foot hangar. The $5 million hangar was paid for in part by RESTORE Act funding.

“We’ve seen over $400 million in projects all along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but this is going to improve the quality of life, create jobs and it’s going to pay dividends for generations to come,” Palazzo said.

“We have an opportunity here to see really good-paying jobs come to this region and our economy is going to boom because of it,” Reeves said.

According to Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission CEO Bill Cotter, building the hangar made a big difference in attracting Tyonek Services Group. Aviation maintenance using 50 employees is now used to work on aircraft like the CV-22 Osprey.

“The hangar today is really a sustainment of a program that could have been lost to Huntsville, Alabama,” Cotter said. “Hangars like this keep the workforce here and keeps people employed on the Gulf Coast.”

The growth of Stennis International Airport likely isn’t over. Tyonek President Steve Adlich is looking for more opportunities in Hancock County.

“We’ve been working hard to try to expand facilities and this is a good example of that,” Adlich said. “We’re working hard with the state of Mississippi and the local government to continue expanding facilities. We need additional space to support that and we’re hopeful based on the governor’s remarks today that there will be continued expansion here that will enable us to do that.”

The airport in Hancock County has budgeted more than $32 million in capital projects during the 2022 fiscal year. Also another 24,000 square feet of hangar space is planned.

