New details revealed about Endangered/Missing Child Alert involving Biloxi boy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies have released new details about an endangered child alert involving a 7-year-old Biloxi boy.

Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle told WLOX News the family was traveling on Highway 33 from Natchez to Biloxi Wednesday afternoon. There was an argument and Shelby left the boy’s mother along a rural roadside in Franklin County then took off, according to the sheriff.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued an endangered child alert around eight last night. The father and 7-year-old boy were found sometime after 11 pm at a hotel in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy (MBI)

Seven-year-old Shane Shelby Jr. is back in Biloxi safe with relatives.. However, following the incident, Shelby Sr. was charged with domestic violence.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.