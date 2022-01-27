St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

New details revealed about Endangered/Missing Child Alert involving Biloxi boy

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies have released new details about an endangered child alert involving a 7-year-old Biloxi boy.

Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle told WLOX News the family was traveling on Highway 33 from Natchez to Biloxi Wednesday afternoon. There was an argument and Shelby left the boy’s mother along a rural roadside in Franklin County then took off, according to the sheriff.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued an endangered child alert around eight last night. The father and 7-year-old boy were found sometime after 11 pm at a hotel in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy(MBI)

Seven-year-old Shane Shelby Jr. is back in Biloxi safe with relatives.. However, following the incident, Shelby Sr. was charged with domestic violence.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
What was initially believed to be a shooting ended up being a man who was ran over by a vehicle...
VIDEO: Four suspects arrested after man injured during drug deal, say police
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans
Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged...
Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
It’s not exactly a renaissance, but each day there are new businesses popping up along a...
Pass Road corridor sees business expanding in Biloxi
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
6,535 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi