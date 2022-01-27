Jackson County board president delivers State of the County address

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County District Five Supervisor Randy Bosarge delivered the State of the County address Wednesday, speaking on everything from road repairs and redistricting to new business and expansion in the area.

“I tell people all the time that Jackson County is like a business,” Bosarge said. “I call it Jackson County Incorporated because we actually run a business. We run the business of taking care of our citizens.”

Other feats he mentioned included maintenance and repairs to roads and sidewalks, like Front Beach Drive in Ocean Springs. Since early January, crews have been injecting hydro foam to lift and level uneven road panels.

Redistricting is also on tap this year, based on the 2020 census numbers. Jackson County has grown 4,000-5,000 people in the last decade.

“Jackson County is constantly growing,” Bosarge said. “With the way that the numbers came back, the state didn’t grow that much, but Jackson County grew. More than likely next week we will be meeting with some redistricting folks. There will probably be a little bit of tweaking to the districts.”

More jobs and an expanded footprint are in the works for Halter Marine. The shipbuilder announced this week that it’s doubling its workforce to 1,800 over the next couple of years. The move comes at a time when there are several mixed-use projects injecting new life into the area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.