Increasing clouds tonight, colder late tomorrow

We expect increasing clouds tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the 40s. We will have only a slight chance for isolated showers on Friday as a frontal system passes through South Mississippi. While most of us will not see rain, we will see mostly cloudy skies. The skies will start to clear in the mid-afternoon hours.

Temps will only reach the low 50s around lunchtime before the front passes, and our temperatures plunge back into the 40s then quickly into the 30s. The winds will increase out of the north, so the wind chill will drop into the 20s Friday night into Saturday morning.

After a cold and dry weekend, we will see a warming trend next week and higher chances for rain.

