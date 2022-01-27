St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game

Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.

Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me - I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

Bozeman was the first winner to claim the top prize from a new $5 game that launched Jan. 17 and features more than $215.8 million in total cash prizes.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans
Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged...
Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
'Chain him up': Racist rant hurled at only Black player on high school basketball team
Police said four “persons of interest” are in custody in the Milwaukee slayings of six....
Milwaukee police: 4 held for questioning in mass slaying
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
LIVE: Breyer retiring from Supreme Court
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
6,535 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi