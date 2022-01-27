St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old out of Harrison County.

Shane Shelby Jr. of Biloxi is described as a white male who is four feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 33 South in Franklin County wearing a red hoodie with black shorts.

The boy may be accompanied by Shane Shelby Sr., who is described as a white male who is six feet, three inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Shelby Sr. was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans.

The man and child are believed to be in a blue Chrysler Town and Country bearing an unknown Harrison County tag, traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shane Shelby Jr. and Shane Shelby Sr., they are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-384-8022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi
Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

Latest News

Potential medical marijuana patients hopeful for future as legislature sends bill to Governor
Potential medical marijuana patients hopeful for future as legislature sends bill to Governor
Potential medical marijuana patients hopeful for future as legislature sends bill to Governor
Randy Bosarge
Jackson County board president delivers State of the County address
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers