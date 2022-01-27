St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

6,535 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 1,181 new cases and five new deaths reported Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.

There were 1,181 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (494), Pearl River County (155), Jackson County (308), George County (22), Hancock County (118), and Stone County (84).

The 32 new deaths in the state occurred between January 7-26, and included one in Hancock County, three in Harrison County, and one in Jackson County.

As of Jan. 26 at 3pm, there have been a total of 712,133 cases and 10,806 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George655481759
Hancock10,53314214222
Harrison46,21458563783
Jackson33,56739938541
Pearl River13,52424824442
Stone48576710014
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)

As of Jan. 24, there were 1,447 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 308 were in the ICU and 175 were on ventilators.

As of Jan. 24, there were 1,447 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
As of Jan. 24, there were 1,447 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 308 were in the ICU and 175 were on ventilators.(MSDH)
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 63%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 40%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of...
A total of 6,535 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.(MSDH)
Risk of Death Among Fully Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated by Age Group, Mississippi through Jan....
Risk of Death Among Fully Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated by Age Group, Mississippi through Jan. 24, 2022.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans
Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged...
Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured
In about 30 days, the first home built in Waveland using shipping containers will be ready for...
Couple builds new Waveland home out of shipping containers
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 6,535 new cases reported Thurs.
HBCU scholarships will help fight against health care disparities
HBCU scholarships will help fight against health care disparities
A medical infusion bag.
Monoclonal antibodies not a guarantee if you get the Omicron variant
Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger joins us to talk about the...
Wednesday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Nicholas Conger