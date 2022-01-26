Wednesday’s Forecast

Dry high pressure will bring sunny skies today. Temperatures are starting off in the chilly 40s this morning. And breezy winds from the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour will add a bite to the air, making it feel like the 30s at times through 10 AM. It will remain somewhat breezy into the afternoon as temperatures rise to a high in the mid 50s which is a tad on the cooler side for late January. Tonight should be clear and cold with lows dropping to near- or below-freezing in the lower 30s. A mostly dry stretch of weather is expected to continue for the rest of the work week. Our next cold snap arrives Friday into Saturday thanks to a strong cold front. A freezing start is expected Saturday and Sunday which could potentially harm people and pets as well as damage plants when temperatures drop into 20s and lower 30s with a wind chill possibly as cold as the lower 20s. It should become milder Sunday into Monday with highs reaching into the lower 60s. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out next Tuesday thanks to warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.

