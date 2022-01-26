St. Jude Dream Home
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County

Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Jackson County will have to find a different way to get around Tuesday night.



Traffic is diverted off I-10 westbound at the crash scene near mile marker 68.

Drivers can expect long traffic delays in the area.

