TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Jackson County will have to find a different way to get around Tuesday night.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Traffic is diverted off I-10 westbound at the crash scene near mile marker 68.

Drivers can expect long traffic delays in the area.

