St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - An explosion at Westlake Chemical’s south plant Wednesday morning was felt throughout the area and caused a plume of smoke that stretched across the sky.

Plant officials say an empty Ethylene Dichloride tank exploded around 10:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

Six injuries have been reported at the plant, none of which appear to be life-threatening, Westlake Chemical spokesman Joe Andrepont said. One person was treated onsite and five people were transported to area hospitals.

Andrepont said at 11:30 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished, all shelters-in-place were lifted, and there were no vapors in the air

The south plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.

KPLC received calls and messages from throughout the area from viewers who had felt the explosion and had seen the smoke across the sky.

Some viewers said it felt as though the explosion shook their entire house.

Ethylene Dichloride is a chemical used in fuel, plastics and cleaning supplies.

The Office of Emergency Preparedness and Louisiana State Police have been notified.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customs agents seized over 500 sea shells and conchs from a husband and wife disembarking from...
Over 500 shells, coral confiscated from cruise ship couple in New Orleans
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Franklin Co. boy
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Harrison Co. boy
Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged...
Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House, Senate pass medical marijuana bill, which now goes to governor

Latest News

St. Tammany Fire Protection in Pearl River says that five people were extricated and airlifted...
St. Tammany first responders extricate and airlift 5 following I-59 crash on Wednesday
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Jackson man challenging state laws to open home healthcare business
Using 50 employees, Tyonek Services Group works on aircraft in the hangar like the CV-22 Osprey.
New Stennis International Airport hangar provides economic boost for the Coast
Advocates celebrate state Senate passing medical marijuana bill
Advocates celebrate Miss. House, Senate passing medical marijuana bill