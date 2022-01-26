Resurrection tabs Eric Denmark as next head football coach

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Resurrection Catholic High School has named Eric Denmark as its next head coach, WLOX confirmed with the athletic department.

Denmark - Jackson County native himself - has spent nearly the past decade with the Eagles as an assistant coach. He also spent his playing days in Oxford for Ole Miss as an offensive lineman.

Resurrection has been .500 or better every season since 2013.

