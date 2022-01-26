St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi Sea Wolves provide update on potential return

The Mississippi Sea Wolves posted an update on social media on Wednesday.
The Mississippi Sea Wolves posted an update on social media on Wednesday.(Mississippi Sea Wolves | Mississippi Sea Wolves)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just before the New Year, Biloxi Pro Hockey hosted the final of three FPHL games at the Coast Coliseum in an effort to bring the Sea Wolves back. After the first period, Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell addressed the crowd and said he and Biloxi Pro Hockey owner Barry Soskin were going to get to work on trying to make that a reality.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sea Wolves posted the following on social media.

On Monday, January 24, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Commission voted ‘yes’ on the return of the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Now, the next step is to go in front of the county, which will hold a vote to finalize plans on February 7th.

The final game between Port Huron and Columbus on December 30 was announced as a sellout.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi
Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

Latest News

Resurrection Catholic Eagles run out on the field before their 35-20 win over Stringer to...
Resurrection tabs Eric Denmark as next head football coach
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Soccer playoffs - round one round-up (01/25/2022)
Soccer playoffs - round one round-up (01/25/2022)
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation