Mississippi Sea Wolves provide update on potential return

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just before the New Year, Biloxi Pro Hockey hosted the final of three FPHL games at the Coast Coliseum in an effort to bring the Sea Wolves back. After the first period, Coliseum executive director Matt McDonnell addressed the crowd and said he and Biloxi Pro Hockey owner Barry Soskin were going to get to work on trying to make that a reality.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sea Wolves posted the following on social media.

On Monday, January 24, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Commission voted ‘yes’ on the return of the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Now, the next step is to go in front of the county, which will hold a vote to finalize plans on February 7th.

The final game between Port Huron and Columbus on December 30 was announced as a sellout.

