St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Looking back at Sean Payton’s career as Saints head coach

By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - It’s the end of an era for Saints football as the most successful coach in team history steps down.

Shockwaves are still going through the world of sports as head coach Sean Payton says farewell to the Black and Gold.

It’s been quite the ride for Saints fans over the last 16 years, and Coach Payton has led every step of the way.

Now the Who Dat journey is taking a different turn.

“Stepping outside in the cold weather today and being a little uncomfortable professionally or from a career standpoint is ok,” Payton said.

From the Black and Gold’s triumphant 2006 return to the Superdome to raising the Lombardi Trophy, the only Superbowl title in Saints history, to all those magical Drew Brees moments, Sean Payton was the architect behind it all. Now the coach who will be remembered as simply the best in the Big Easy is moving on.

“I felt the time was right for me and it’s something I’ve been thinking about,” Payton said.

For Saints fans who packed the Dome and watched from home, the time has come to reflect on the joyful celebrations Payton played a big role in.

“You know it’s coming at some point, but it’s still kind of sad just because it’s just so much legacy and it’s just so iconic especially for the Saints,” one fan said.

For Payton, the only sure thing right now is he won’t be coaching the Saints. His future is uncertain.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football and I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point,” he said. “I don’t think it’s this year, maybe in the future, but that’s not where my heart is right now.”

Payton didn’t rule out the possibility of stepping into the broadcast booth.

As for the Saints, the search for the next head coach is already underway.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

Latest News

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) he would be stepping down...
Reaction to Sean Payton’s departure ranges from shock to resignation
Sean Payton
New Orleans leaders, Gov. Edwards react to Sean Payton’s retirement
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton holds the George Halas trophy after the Saints won...
Looking back on the best to ever wear Black & Gold