Looking back at Sean Payton’s career as Saints head coach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - It’s the end of an era for Saints football as the most successful coach in team history steps down.

Shockwaves are still going through the world of sports as head coach Sean Payton says farewell to the Black and Gold.

It’s been quite the ride for Saints fans over the last 16 years, and Coach Payton has led every step of the way.

Now the Who Dat journey is taking a different turn.

“Stepping outside in the cold weather today and being a little uncomfortable professionally or from a career standpoint is ok,” Payton said.

From the Black and Gold’s triumphant 2006 return to the Superdome to raising the Lombardi Trophy, the only Superbowl title in Saints history, to all those magical Drew Brees moments, Sean Payton was the architect behind it all. Now the coach who will be remembered as simply the best in the Big Easy is moving on.

“I felt the time was right for me and it’s something I’ve been thinking about,” Payton said.

For Saints fans who packed the Dome and watched from home, the time has come to reflect on the joyful celebrations Payton played a big role in.

“You know it’s coming at some point, but it’s still kind of sad just because it’s just so much legacy and it’s just so iconic especially for the Saints,” one fan said.

For Payton, the only sure thing right now is he won’t be coaching the Saints. His future is uncertain.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football and I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point,” he said. “I don’t think it’s this year, maybe in the future, but that’s not where my heart is right now.”

Payton didn’t rule out the possibility of stepping into the broadcast booth.

As for the Saints, the search for the next head coach is already underway.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.