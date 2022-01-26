Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is the fourth person to be charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting that left four people dead and three others injured.

Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged with one count of Hindering the Prosecution or Apprehension of Another for Conduct Constituting a Felony.

Breanna Necole Riley, 23, was charged arrested Tuesday, said Gulfport Police. She is charged with one count of Hindering the Prosecution or Apprehension of Another for Conduct Constituting a Felony. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

Authorities have not yet released any details as to how Riley allegedly hindered the prosecution. She was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of her bond of $50,000.

Riley is the fourth person to be arrested in the Dec. 31 shooting, which happened just minutes before midnight at a New Year’s party on Lewis Avenue.

New details were released during a Gulfport press conference surrounding the New Year’s Eve mass shooting that left multiple people dead

Police said during a fight broke out at the party, which led multiple people to fire more than 50 shots from small handguns to assault rifles.

When police arrived, they found six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries the night of the shooting: Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth victim, Nathaniel Harris, 52, was in critical condition for several days before succumbing to his injuries. Two other men and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 7, Gulfport Police arrested 23-year-old Mario Clark, 18-year-old Vincent Armstrong, 26-year-old Khalid Williams and 23-year-old Isavian Preston.

Isavian Preston, 23, is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated matter. Once the Gulfport native is extradited, he will be charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. This mugshot is from a November 2021 arrest. (Gulfport Police Department)

Preston, 23, who faces the most serious charges, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. He is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated matter and is awaiting extradition back to Gulfport.

Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Williams faces an additional charge for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. (Harrison County Jail)

Clark, Armstrong, and Williams each face one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Williams faces an additional charge for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.