Elizabeth Smart to share life lessons at Coast event Friday

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Elizabeth Smart is a far cry from the girl whose face once covered missing posters across the nation. It’s been nearly 19 years since her rescue, and she’s now a wife and a mother. She has made a life outside of the hardships she once endured and now dedicates her time to helping others.

“The truth is I am happy with my life right now. I wouldn’t want a different life currently. I mean, I certainly wouldn’t want to volunteer to be kidnapped again. That was terrible, but what I do now in my life, it’s meaningful to me,” she told WLOX during an interview Tuesday.

Smart has turned her experience as a kidnapping and sexual abuse victim into a tool to help others. She founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation as a resource for victims and survivors. The foundation serves to shed light on sexual abuse and violence and to educate on safety and preventative measures.

“I want victims to know there are actually so many good people in this world who want to help, who want to support them, who are there for them, who will believe them. I want to create a community of support,” she said.

The foundation launched a new campaign to help foster a community of support. The “We Believe You” campaign focuses on believing survivors and meeting their needs. Smart said there is a lack of information on how to support a friend or family member who reveals abuse or assault. “We Believe You” aims to bridge that gap. She credits her own success to the community she came home to after her rescue.

“When I got home, I was never doubted. I mean nobody ever questioned whether or not I was kidnapped. Nobody ever questioned whether or not what happened to me was bad,” she said.

Smart said she had a personal mantra she held onto while being held captive for nine months.

“I just remember thinking the sun will set and the sun will rise and in my heart, I know that I am a good person, and whatever happens, happens and I will still be a good person,” she said.

Ultimately, she wants victims and survivors to know their circumstances don’t define them.

“That doesn’t make you who you are. You get to decide who you are. These experiences, yes, they affect us and they change us. They might affect our decisions, but ultimately the most amazing thing is that we get to decide who we are because we decide how we react. We decide what we do next. Each one of us has that power and that’s pretty amazing,” she said.

Smart is set to speak at Singing River Health System’s What The Health event on Friday, Jan. 28. You can find tickets to the event HERE.

