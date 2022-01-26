St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dorothy Roberts opens new café in Pass Christian

Breakfast with a side of family atmosphere is what Roberts Place Café in Pass Christian has on...
Breakfast with a side of family atmosphere is what Roberts Place Café in Pass Christian has on its menu.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Breakfast with a side of family atmosphere is what Roberts Place Café in Pass Christian has on its menu.

“Roberts Place Café is now open and rocking and rolling,” said Dorothy Roberts. “And yes, it’s very different than retail at the Robin’s Nest, which is right next door.”

Roberts calculated the idea to open a place where the food is good, the atmosphere is casual, and the decor makes her and others feel right at home.

“I felt like this could be named Roberts Place to honor my mom and dad, the late Lucimarian and Lawrence Roberts.”

In fact, they each have their own rooms. Lucimarian’s has the family vibe, while the Col. Roberts suite is all about the flyboy he was, complete with Air Force blue walls.

“My mom and dad came from meager beginnings, so this is to inspire, uplift and motivate people to let them know that they too can achieve and aspire in life,” Roberts added.

If one needs some more motivation, there’s the salute to ABC’S Robin Roberts as you walk in the door.

Roberts said they plan on starting small by opening for breakfast a few days a week and expanding as this area of Pass Christian also grows.

“Pass Christian is on the move. We’re always on the move if you ask me, but we’re also a quaint little town. We want to keep that quaintness, but also expand upon it,” she said.

“At 7:30 a.m. I turned the light on and we had folks coming in,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi
Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

Latest News

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses
In a few months, there will be sixty additional workers shopping, eating and possibly even...
Halter Marine to double workforce, adding to growth in other areas of Pascagoula
Passion, purpose and paycheck make up an updated version of the three P’s that Jackson County...
Jackson County leaders work to keep the economy moving forward
Paige Roberts, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce CEO, tells us about several exciting economic...
Paige Roberts on the state of Jackson County's economy