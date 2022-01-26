Dorothy Roberts opens new café in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Breakfast with a side of family atmosphere is what Roberts Place Café in Pass Christian has on its menu.

“Roberts Place Café is now open and rocking and rolling,” said Dorothy Roberts. “And yes, it’s very different than retail at the Robin’s Nest, which is right next door.”

Roberts calculated the idea to open a place where the food is good, the atmosphere is casual, and the decor makes her and others feel right at home.

“I felt like this could be named Roberts Place to honor my mom and dad, the late Lucimarian and Lawrence Roberts.”

In fact, they each have their own rooms. Lucimarian’s has the family vibe, while the Col. Roberts suite is all about the flyboy he was, complete with Air Force blue walls.

“My mom and dad came from meager beginnings, so this is to inspire, uplift and motivate people to let them know that they too can achieve and aspire in life,” Roberts added.

If one needs some more motivation, there’s the salute to ABC’S Robin Roberts as you walk in the door.

Roberts said they plan on starting small by opening for breakfast a few days a week and expanding as this area of Pass Christian also grows.

“Pass Christian is on the move. We’re always on the move if you ask me, but we’re also a quaint little town. We want to keep that quaintness, but also expand upon it,” she said.

“At 7:30 a.m. I turned the light on and we had folks coming in,” she said.

