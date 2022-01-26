St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Cross-country bicyclist makes stop in South Mississippi while spreading awareness for colon cancer

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Michigan man who is traveling across the nation on a bicycle made a stop in Gulfport Tuesday.

Dave Klein is pedaling from Los Angeles to St. Augustine, Florida, down bustling freeways and the back roads of the country.

“It really is amazing how much you can ask of the body to do, and it will just do it,” Klein said.

Klein is a chief photojournalist at WDIV Local 4 News in Detroit.

He embarked on the open road about two months ago in honor of his close friend Donna, who has been battling colon cancer for four years.

“Colon cancer is the second leading cancer-causing death in the country. It’s not a small issue,” Klein said. “And in fact, one out of five people who have been diagnosed with it are between the ages of 20-54.”

With a will to save lives, Klein is now spreading awareness from one state line to the next, through rain or shine, heat or cold.

He said connections he has made along the way have made his trip worthwhile.

“That’s just the phenomenal part about this whole ride,” he said. “People want to do the best, and they want to give, and they are generous, and that’s one thing that, you know, that I’m really getting out of this.”

With 2,700 miles under his belt, Klein is about 500 away from his finish line.

“The things that Donna’s going through with the colon cancer and the COVID are so much greater than just me doing this ride,” Klein said.

If you would like to donate to Klein’s cause and the Colon Cancer Coalition, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County
Five people are recovering after an apartment complex in Gulfport caught fire Monday night.
Neighbors work to help those affected by Gulfport apartment fire
Five people are recovering after an apartment complex in Gulfport caught fire Monday night.
Gulfport apartment fire leaves five people with minor injuries
A Michigan man who is traveling across the nation on a bicycle made a stop in Gulfport Tuesday.
Cross-country bicyclist makes stop in South Mississippi while spreading awareness for colon cancer