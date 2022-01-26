Chilly and sunny today

The sunshine is back, but we’re not going to warm up much today. Highs will only reach the mid 50s, and it will be breezy with winds from the north and northeast. The sky will stay clear tonight, and temperatures will fall quickly. We’ll be in the low to mid 30s by Thursday. A hard freeze isn’t expected, but you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight.

Thursday afternoon looks warmer and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another cold front is expected to pass through on Friday. More cloud cover will move in, and it will be chilly and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. It’s going to turn much colder Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures may drop into the upper 20s. Saturday afternoon will be chilly with highs barely reaching 50.

Sunday will kick off our warming trend. We’ll be near 60 by the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. A few showers are possible, too.

