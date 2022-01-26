6,596 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 6,596 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported Wednesday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Monday to 3pm Tuesday.

There were 1,266 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (433), Pearl River County (300), Jackson County (233), George County (170), Hancock County (76), and Stone County (54).

The 19 new deaths in the state occurred between January 14-25. Of those, one was in Harrison County.

As of Jan. 25 at 3pm, there have been a total of 705,598 cases and 10,774 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 6532 81 75 9 Hancock 10,415 141 141 22 Harrison 45,720 582 627 82 Jackson 33,259 398 384 41 Pearl River 13,369 248 242 42 Stone 4773 67 100 14

As of Jan. 25 at 3pm, there have been a total of 705,598 cases and 10,774 deaths reported in Mississippi. (MSDH)

As of Jan. 24, there were 1,447 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 308 were in the ICU and 175 were on ventilators.

As of Jan. 24, there were 1,447 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 308 were in the ICU and 175 were on ventilators. (MSDH)

Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Age Group through Jan. 25, 2022 (MSDH)

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases, Deaths by Age Group (MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 63%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 40%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Proportion of COVID-19 Deaths by Vaccination/Booster Status, Mississippi through Jan. 25, 2022 (MSDH)

Risk of Death Among Fully Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated by Age Group, Mississippi through Jan. 24, 2022. (MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.