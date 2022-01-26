St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

10th child in Mississippi has died from COVID-19, health dept. says

A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short supply.(Provided)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health confirms another child has died of COVID-19.

This marks the 10th pediatric death in the state since the onset of COVID-19.

Officials did not disclose the age of the latest death.

The 10 deaths include:

  • one death in an infant – under one year of age
  • two deaths in the 1-5 year age range
  • one death in the 6-10 year age range
  • six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

MSDH says all 10 deaths were among unvaccinated children.

Vaccinations are available for all children five and older at any county health department, and boosters are recommended for anyone over 12.

“Currently we only have seven percent of the 5-11 age group fully vaccinated and 37 percent of the 12-17 age group fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Last month, MSDH also reported a pediatric flu death for this season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The...
Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi
Mississippi Highway Patrol is helping Moss Point Police with a crash involving two semi-trucks.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two semi-trucks crash on I-10 in Jackson County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

Latest News

As of Jan. 24, there were 1,447 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
6,596 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
A universal coronavirus vaccine wouldn't just cover the variants that cause COVID-19 but also...
Scientists considering pan-coronavirus vaccine
FILE - Pitt student Michael Burke, 21, gets a COVID-19 booster shot from nursing student...
COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US