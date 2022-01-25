Tuesday’s Forecast

A low pressure system continues to bring a soaking rain to our region. Most rain totals have remained below a half-inch since yesterday. Showers will likely continue for the first half of Tuesday. Then, the rain will exit to the east with drier conditions heading into the afternoon. If the sun comes out this afternoon, then high temperatures may climb into the lower to mid 50s. But, if it stays cloudier than expected, then temperatures may underperform. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 30s. A dry stretch of days lies ahead for most of the rest of this week.

