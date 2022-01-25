Showers end this afternoon. It’ll stay chilly and breezy.

It’s been a rainy and gray Tuesday. A few light showers may linger this afternoon, but widespread rain isn’t expected. It’s going to be breezy today with winds from the northeast. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon. The sky will stay mostly cloudy.

A cold front will move in this evening, and temperatures will drop a good bit by Wednesday morning. Most of us will reach the upper 30s by the sunrise. Cloud cover will gradually clear out, and it will stay breezy with winds from the north. Wednesday afternoon will be cool and sunny. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We’ll drop near freezing by Thursday morning. However, we’ll warm up near 60 by Thursday afternoon with more sunshine. Another front will bring cooler air on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, and a few showers are possible. Cold air settles in by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Saturday will stay chilly, but sunny with highs near 50.

