One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a residence caught fire early Tuesday morning in Harrison County.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 5am at a mobile home on Cronier Avenue, just off Pineville Road in the unincorporated part of Long Beach.

A mobile home fire on Cronier Ave. in Harrison County proved to be fatal early this morning. One person did not get out of the structure, another one fled to safety. pic.twitter.com/jd0MU0d1SL — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 25, 2022

Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

Units from Harrison Co & Pass Christian FD responded to the blaze around 5 AM this morning. pic.twitter.com/1dy5pTiYQz — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 25, 2022

A viewer who lives nearby told WLOX they heard a loud boom, then saw the flames.

Harrison County Fire Services and Pass Christian Fire Department both responded, working together to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

