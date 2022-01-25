One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach

St. Jude Dream Home
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a residence caught fire early Tuesday morning in Harrison County.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 5am at a mobile home on Cronier Avenue, just off Pineville Road in the unincorporated part of Long Beach.

Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

A viewer who lives nearby told WLOX they heard a loud boom, then saw the flames.

Harrison County Fire Services and Pass Christian Fire Department both responded, working together to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

