Jane Doe found in Alabama believed to be from South Mississippi

An artist rendering shows what the Jane Doe found in Grand Bay, Ala., may have looked like. The woman, who was found in 1976 with a gunshot wound to the head and her hands cut off, is believed to have been from Jackson County.(Facebook/TEAM SHERIFF)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WLOX) - A woman found dead nearly 45 years ago just over the Alabama state line could be from Jackson County.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted an artist’s rendering of the victim Tuesday in the hopes of identifying her.

According to the post, the woman was found floating in Sessions Creek off of Potter Tract Road in Grand Bay on May 18, 1976. She was shot in the head and her hands were cut off.

The woman, who has never been identified, is believed to have been 50-65 years old at the time of her death. Authorities say she stood 5′3″ and weighed 140 pounds.

Henderson James Williams, who was convicted in 1994 of murdering his own mother, is believed to have also killed the unidentified Jane Doe. Williams was the primary suspect in the murder of the Jane Doe victim. He died in prison in 2010.

Forensic reconstruction artist Carl Koppelman created a new rendering of what authorities believe the unidentified woman could have looked like before she died. If anyone recognizes the photo or has any information about her identity, please contact Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633. Tips can also be submitted online at www.mobileso.com/crimetips

Posted by TEAM SHERIFF on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

