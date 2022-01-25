Jackson County leaders work to keep the economy moving forward

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Passion, purpose and paycheck make up an updated version of the three P’s that Jackson County leaders hope will keep industry and workforce development moving forward.

”Strong in the most challenging times. Resilient in a year that was enlighting and tumultuous.”

Jackson County has an interesting challenge before them. Now there are at least 5,000 jobs out there that need to be filled, mostly at the county’s bigger industries like Ingalls, Chevron, Halter Marine and the SunPlex Light industrial park.

That was one of the things mentioned in the county’s third state of the economy address at the Pascagoula High School performing arts center.

“We understand here that companies, be them existing or prospective, have choices as to where they’re going to place their capital dollars. In our never-ending responsibility, we wake up in the morning to give them every single good reason to make that investment,” said George Freeland with the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation.

How do they want to fill those? Through the three P’s: Passion, Purpose and Paycheck. They said they want to make sure these students get involved in apprenticeship programs.

“It includes a certification and credentially app. Job videos and career coaches. We all want the same thing for our county and that is a high-level quality of life,” said Paige Roberts with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

You’ve heard that phrase, failure’s not an option? Well, they say here in Jackson County, complacency is not an option moving forward.

