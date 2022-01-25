St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Jackson County leaders work to keep the economy moving forward

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Passion, purpose and paycheck make up an updated version of the three P’s that Jackson County leaders hope will keep industry and workforce development moving forward.

”Strong in the most challenging times. Resilient in a year that was enlighting and tumultuous.”

Jackson County has an interesting challenge before them. Now there are at least 5,000 jobs out there that need to be filled, mostly at the county’s bigger industries like Ingalls, Chevron, Halter Marine and the SunPlex Light industrial park.

That was one of the things mentioned in the county’s third state of the economy address at the Pascagoula High School performing arts center.

“We understand here that companies, be them existing or prospective, have choices as to where they’re going to place their capital dollars. In our never-ending responsibility, we wake up in the morning to give them every single good reason to make that investment,” said George Freeland with the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation.

How do they want to fill those? Through the three P’s: Passion, Purpose and Paycheck. They said they want to make sure these students get involved in apprenticeship programs.

“It includes a certification and credentially app. Job videos and career coaches. We all want the same thing for our county and that is a high-level quality of life,” said Paige Roberts with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

You’ve heard that phrase, failure’s not an option? Well, they say here in Jackson County, complacency is not an option moving forward.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work
The snowbirds have been arriving on the Coast some as early as November to escape the harsh...
Snowbird season cranking up in South Mississippi
Health center gives monetary incentives for people to get vaccine

Latest News

In a few months, there will be sixty additional workers shopping, eating and possibly even...
Halter Marine to double workforce, adding to growth in other areas of Pascagoula
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a Shooting near Rippy Road and Jeff...
NEW DETAILS: Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport
In a few months, there will be sixty additional workers shopping, eating and possibly even...
Halter Marine plans to double it's workforce in the next two years
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police