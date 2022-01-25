St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

A 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the shooting.
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in Montgomery. Hand and his wife, D’Iberville native and former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, were residents of Montgomery.(WEEK)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WLOX) - The husband of a Gulf Coast native and former Miss Mississippi is being mourned after he was shot over the weekend in Alabama. According to court documents, the shooting happened in front of the couple’s two-year-old son.

According to WSFA, 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot at a home on Texas Street in Montgomery. Hand and his wife, D’Iberville native and former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, were residents of Montgomery.

Authorities in Alabama arrested 17-year-old Jerimiah Walker of Montgomery, who is now charged with capital murder in the shooting death. According to authorities, the secondary crime needed to charge a suspect with capital murder in this case is shooting the victim in the presence of a child under the age of 14.

Hand and the D’Iberville native married in 2016. Kozlowski Hand also recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

In a Facebook post made the day after Hand was killed, the former beauty queen said the funeral services for her husband would be held in Metairie, La., where Hand is originally from. She also said she would be moving her Montgomery-based health business back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to be closer to family.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach
As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
More than 12,000 new COVID cases reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
A total of 4,909 new cases and 21 new deaths were reported Tuesday across the state of...
4,909 new COVID cases, 21 new deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
One person is dead after an early morning mobile home fire on Cronier Avenue, just off...
RAW VIDEO: Fatal mobile home fire on Cronier Ave. in Long Beach
Your raincoat will keep your dry and warm this morning. Expect rain activity to decrease by...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast