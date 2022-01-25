Halter Marine to double workforce, adding to growth in other areas of Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Halter Marine in Pascagoula will double its workforce over the next two years.

That’s creating a need for more space beyond the gates of the shipyard, adding to a growing downtown vibe.

“Halter Marine is a growing company, and over the next two to four years, we’re going to double our workforce,” said Mark Scott, director of community relations for Halter Marine.

That’s an additional 850 jobs, not only in the traditional shipbuilding trades but also in the professional support positions that a company with 1,800 employees needs. Some of those employees will soon move to an office on Delmas Avenue in downtown Pascagoula.

“Having a footprint in downtown Pascagoula is just the thing Halter Marine wants to do. We care about the communities in which we live and work, and the revitalization of downtown Pascagoula is an excellent opportunity to do that,” Scott said.

In a few months, there will be 60 additional workers shopping, eating and possibly even living in the downtown area.

“Having Halter Marine come to our downtown area is, I think, a very crucial part of this continued development,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.

The city has three mixed-use projects currently under construction within walking distance of the new Halter location. City Center in the old Hancock Bank Building will have 28 residential units. The Odd Fellows building on Krebs with have five, and there will be more residential units in the old Monica’s building on Pascagoula Street.

“A lot of unique mixed-use opportunities there and it’s going to be right across from 535 Delmas Avenue and we’re going to have 60 employees, and so this is kind of building a block that continues to see growth and development,” Silverman said.

This area is now known as the Flagship District, and Halter Marine is part of the long-term plan for growth.

“There’s just a lot of development taking place here and having Halter Marine join the party makes it that much better,” Silverman said.

Silverman said he hopes to see the City Center project at Magnolia and Watts completed this spring

