Gulfport apartment fire leaves five people with minor injuries

Flames broke out at 7:20pm on the first floor of the Oregon Drive apartment complex in Gulfport, quickly spreading to other units.
Flames broke out at 7:20pm on the first floor of the Oregon Drive apartment complex in Gulfport, quickly spreading to other units.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Five people are recovering after an apartment complex in Gulfport caught fire Monday night.

Flames broke out at 7:20pm on the first floor of the Oregon Drive apartment complex, quickly spreading to other units. In all, authorities say four units received heavy damage from the fire.

Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, said Gulfport Fire Chief Brian Kelly. The victims are reportedly receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

