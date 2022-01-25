St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California couple turned tragedy into love.

They were brought together by the Caldor fire and now plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It was horrifying. We saw the smoke and the flames,” Holly Schlumpf said.

Schlumpf and Tim Warren were forced to leave their home and create a temporary one at the Cameron Park Evacuation Center.

“At first, it was really hard,” she said.

It was not all bad, though.

“My life got better when I met her,” Warren said.

Three days into the evacuation, he introduced himself to Schlumpf.

“He invited me to coffee. We took walks. We danced,” she said.

Their love story blossomed.

Before the Caldor fire, they only lived about half a mile from each other, but it took the tragedy to bring them together.

Just a few short months later, Warren made it official and proposed.

“He got down on his knee. I was just overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes,” Schlumpf said.

Warren says it is like they “were meant for each other.”

The Caldor fire burned more than 200,000 acres in California last year. Authorities arrested a father and son accused of starting it in December.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
Two people were inside the mobile home at the time but only one was able to get out, said...
One dead after early-morning fire in Long Beach
As of Jan. 19, there were 1,495 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections....
More than 12,000 new COVID cases reported over the weekend in Mississippi

Latest News

Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutors: Video will show 3 officers violated Floyd’s rights
Scientists believe Saturn’s innermost moon may be hiding water. Until now, it was thought Mimas...
Saturn’s innermost moon could be a ‘stealth ocean world’
When officers arrived to the area of Rippy and Jeff roads at 1:30pm Monday, they found...
Argument over auto repairs led to fatal Gulfport shooting, say authorities