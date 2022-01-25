Brooklyn Biancamano wins sixth total Gatorade Player of the Year award

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi has seen a number of track & field and cross country stars come through the high school ranks.

But to say Long Beach’s Brooklyn Biancamano is a ‘star,’ may be selling it a bit short, and her jaw-dropping resume added another entry on Monday.

The senior Bearcat was named Gatorade Player of the Year for cross country, the fourth time she’s won the award. She’s also a two-time Gatorade winner in track and field, making her only the second six-time winner ever in the Magnolia State. The other one? Pass Christian native and recent Olympian, Cory McGee.

Biancamano is a five-time state champion, ranks number one in her class and signed her national letter of intent to run for the University of Arkansas beginning this upcoming fall. She says she’s always focused on achieving her goals, but seeing her name on awards - and being in such an exclusive group with McGee - is a great reminder of all she’s accomplished.

“It’s really an honor. I look up to her so much, my dream is to go pro one day and to go to the Olympics,” Biancamano said. “Knowing she’s accomplished that and that I’m sort of following her footsteps makes it so much more attainable in my eyes, that maybe it’s something I’ll be able to do. It’s a huge honor, I really appreciate it.”

