St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Brooklyn Biancamano wins sixth total Gatorade Player of the Year award

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi has seen a number of track & field and cross country stars come through the high school ranks.

But to say Long Beach’s Brooklyn Biancamano is a ‘star,’ may be selling it a bit short, and her jaw-dropping resume added another entry on Monday.

The senior Bearcat was named Gatorade Player of the Year for cross country, the fourth time she’s won the award. She’s also a two-time Gatorade winner in track and field, making her only the second six-time winner ever in the Magnolia State. The other one? Pass Christian native and recent Olympian, Cory McGee.

Biancamano is a five-time state champion, ranks number one in her class and signed her national letter of intent to run for the University of Arkansas beginning this upcoming fall. She says she’s always focused on achieving her goals, but seeing her name on awards - and being in such an exclusive group with McGee - is a great reminder of all she’s accomplished.

“It’s really an honor. I look up to her so much, my dream is to go pro one day and to go to the Olympics,” Biancamano said. “Knowing she’s accomplished that and that I’m sort of following her footsteps makes it so much more attainable in my eyes, that maybe it’s something I’ll be able to do. It’s a huge honor, I really appreciate it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport
Gautier Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday morning at a house on Rue de...
Two injured after shooting in Gautier, say police
Tara Leigh Cox pleaded guilty to felony DUI causing death. She was sentenced to serve 60 years,...
Woman sentenced to 60 years for DUI causing death of four in Pearl River County
With cold weather hitting the Pine Belt, Mississippi Power is giving some tips on how to stay...
How to save money on power bill during cold weather
Railroad Crossing
CSX to close multiple rail crossings in Pascagoula for rail work

Latest News

Stone soccer vs. Lawrence County
GIRLS SOCCER: Stone vs. Lawrence County (01/24/2022)
Brooklyn Biancamano wins sixth total Gatorade Player of the Year award
Brooklyn Biancamano wins sixth total Gatorade Player of the Year award
The intrigue swirling around the future of Saints coach Sean Payton deepened Monday (Jan. 24),...
Benson: ‘I don’t think any of us know’ if Payton is staying with Saints
The Mississippi State team poses for photos with the NCAA D-1 Men's Baseball Championship...
Lawmakers sponsor bill to create car tag commemorating Bulldog’s 2021 National Championship